Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / How India-US trade policy forum fared under Joe Biden administration

How India-US trade policy forum fared under Joe Biden administration

The TPF is a premier bilateral forum for discussion and resolution of trade and investment issues, and bolster trade relations between the US and India

US India Trade
Shreya Nandi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 12:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Established in 2005, India-United States (US) Trade Policy Forum (TPF) was reconvened in 2021 under the Joe Biden administration, after a four-year hiatus. 
The TPF is a premier bilateral forum for discussion and resolution of trade and investment issues, and bolster trade relations between the US and India. 
Under the Biden administration, TPF was relaunched to resolve trade-related irritants instead of focusing on a comprehensive or a limited free trade agreement (FTA) that was being negotiated earlier. 
As many as three ministerial level annual meetings of the India-US TPF have taken place between November 2021 and January 2024.  
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

B'desh high growth under ousted PM Hasina was 'fake': Interim head Yunus

MDL, ThyssenKrupp invited for Rs 70,000 cr submarine deal negotiations

A month after Doval's visit, foreign secy Misri to go to Beijing on Jan 26

Had brief discussion with Rubio, Waltz on Bangladesh situation: Jaishankar

DRDO to unveil laser weapon, Pralay missile at Republic Day Parade 2025

Topics :Joe BidenUS India relations trade agreementsfree trade agreement

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story