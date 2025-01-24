How India-US trade policy forum fared under Joe Biden administration

Established in 2005, India-United States (US) Trade Policy Forum (TPF) was reconvened in 2021 under the Joe Biden administration, after a four-year hiatus.

The TPF is a premier bilateral forum for discussion and resolution of trade and investment issues, and bolster trade relations between the US and India.

Under the Biden administration, TPF was relaunched to resolve trade-related irritants instead of focusing on a comprehensive or a limited free trade agreement (FTA) that was being negotiated earlier.