DRDO to unveil laser weapon, Pralay missile at Republic Day Parade 2025

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase "path-breaking innovations" for national security during the Republic Day Parade 2025 on Sunday, a release from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated. In what could be a first, the DRDO tableau is set to feature a "Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon", while the Pralay surface-to-surface tactical missile system will be displayed in its operational configuration. The showcase will also include cutting-edge defence solutions, including artillery, sensors, air defence systems, and missiles.

The innovations and systems showcased by DRDO during the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, will embody its vision of empowering India with cutting-edge technologies and its mission to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, added the MoD.

DRDO tableau, themed 'Raksha Kavach – Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats', will showcase a range of advanced defence systems and technologies. Featured systems include the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile, Airborne Early Warning & Control System, 155 mm/52 Cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, Drone Detect, Deter & Destroy System, Satellite-Based Surveillance System, Medium Power Radar 'Arudhra', Advanced Lightweight Torpedo, Electronic Warfare System 'Dharashakti', Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon, Very Short Range Air Defence System, Indigenous Unmanned Aerial System, V/UHF Manpack Software Defined Radio for Land Forces, Indigenous Secure Satellite Phone, and the UGRAM Assault Rifle. Thetableau, themed 'Raksha Kavach – Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats', will showcase a range of advanced defence systems and technologies. Featured systems include the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile, Airborne Early Warning & Control System, 155 mm/52 Cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, Drone Detect, Deter & Destroy System, Satellite-Based Surveillance System, Medium Power Radar 'Arudhra', Advanced Lightweight Torpedo, Electronic Warfare System 'Dharashakti', Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon, Very Short Range Air Defence System, Indigenous Unmanned Aerial System, V/UHF Manpack Software Defined Radio for Land Forces, Indigenous Secure Satellite Phone, and the UGRAM Assault Rifle.

ALSO READ: DRDO successfully conducts scramjet engine test for hypersonic missiles As these systems are part of the tableau, they are likely to be visual representations or replicas rather than operational units.

ALSO READ: India nears sale of $450 mn Russia-backed BrahMos missiles to Indonesia Emphasising its commitment to self-reliance and national security, DRDO will also showcase the Pralay Weapon System, a state-of-the-art surface-to-surface tactical missile designed and developed with advanced technologies. Additionally, several other DRDO-developed systems will feature in various Armed Forces contingents during the parade, including the Nag Missile System, an anti-tank guided missile; Pinaka, a multi-barrel rocket launcher system; BrahMos, a supersonic cruise missile; and the Akash Weapon System, a surface-to-air missile system. The Short Span Bridging System 10m, designed for rapid mobility of troops across obstacles, will also be on display.

The MoD stated that DRDO is primarily focused on the system definition, design, and development of state-of-the-art military systems and technologies, aligned with the vision of 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World'. DRDO collaborates with all stakeholders in the defence ecosystem—including academia, industry, start-ups, and the armed forces—to develop critical systems, in line with the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.