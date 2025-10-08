Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / IAF showcases might with massive parade at Hindon on 93rd Air Force Day

IAF showcases might with massive parade at Hindon on 93rd Air Force Day

The celebrations demonstrated the force's operational strength, growing technological capabilities, and humanitarian role that it has played over the years

Indian air force, Hindon air base
Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh inspected the parade at Hindon Air Base and took the salute at the parade held at Hindon Air Base as part of the Air Force Day celebrations | Image: PTI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed its prowess as it held a massive parade at the Hindon Air Base to celebrate the 93rd Indian Air Force Day.

The parade featured fighter jets such as Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, along with India's indigenous Netra AEW & C, the C-17 Globemaster III, the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System, the C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters fitted with Longbow radar, and the Advanced Light Helicopter.

The IAF parade also highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh inspected the parade at Hindon Air Base and took the salute at the parade held at Hindon Air Base as part of the Air Force Day celebrations.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi paid tribute to the soldiers at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 93rd Air Force Day.

CDS, along with the chiefs of the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy, laid wreaths at the National War Memorial.

The celebrations demonstrated the force's operational strength, growing technological capabilities, and humanitarian role that it has played over the years.

The static display line-up also included platforms that played a part in forcing Islamabad to retreat and seek a ceasefire after its Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) dialled his Indian counterpart.

The recently retired MiG-21 Bison was also be a part of the display as a tribute to its over six decades of service to the IAF.

This year's parade will take place at Hindon Air Base, one of India's largest and most strategic airbases. The Air Force Day parades were previously held in Chennai in 2024 and Prayagraj in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Europe wants a reliable partner; India needs to act cautiously and step up

Carney calls Trump 'transformative' prez for 'stopping' India-Pak conflict

Security tightened in J&K's Rajouri after encounter with terrorists

India-US continue dialogue to finalise bilateral trade pact by Nov: Goyal

Premium

Allow 100% foreign-owned defence companies under automatic route: Thales

Topics :Air Force DayIndian Air ForceSukhoi jetsHindon airbaseHindon air force base

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story