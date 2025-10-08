Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security tightened in J&K's Rajouri after encounter with terrorists

Security tightened in J&K's Rajouri after encounter with terrorists

Following the encounter, joint teams from the Police, Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier
According to officials, the security forces are conducting checks on vehicles passing through the Rajouri-Kotranka Budhal road (Photo: PTI)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:24 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Rajouri after an exchange of fire between terrorists and police. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have cordoned off the affected area in the district, officials said on Wednesday.

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday night in Beeranthub area under Kandi Police Station in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Following the encounter, joint teams from the Police, Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

According to officials, the security forces are conducting checks on vehicles passing through the Rajouri-Kotranka Budhal road.

Security personnel have been deployed at multiple points to ensure that no vehicle passes without proper checking by the security forces, they said.

Tight security arrangements are in place on all routes leading to Budhal, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-US continue dialogue to finalise bilateral trade pact by Nov: Goyal

Premium

Allow 100% foreign-owned defence companies under automatic route: Thales

PM Modi greets Putin on birthday, reviews India-Russia partnership

India-EU trade talks: Commerce Secretary to visit Brussels this week

Bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide: India slams Pak at UN

Topics :Jammu and KashmirIndian ArmyterroristsTerrorism

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story