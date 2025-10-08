Security tightened in J&K's Rajouri after encounter with terrorists

Security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Rajouri after an exchange of fire between terrorists and police. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have cordoned off the affected area in the district, officials said on Wednesday.
An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday night in Beeranthub area under Kandi Police Station in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Following the encounter, joint teams from the Police, Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.
According to officials, the security forces are conducting checks on vehicles passing through the Rajouri-Kotranka Budhal road.
Security personnel have been deployed at multiple points to ensure that no vehicle passes without proper checking by the security forces, they said.
Tight security arrangements are in place on all routes leading to Budhal, they added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app