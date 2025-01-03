Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India protests China's new counties in Hotan, cites Ladakh overlap: MEA

MEA also stated it will closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps to protect India's interests in response to China's plan to build a mega dam on the Brahmaputra river

Ministry of External Affairs
Ministry of External Affairs, Pic: Wikimedia Commons
Bhaswar Kumar Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
India has lodged a protest with China over the announcement of two new counties in Hotan prefecture, as parts of these fall within the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
 
"We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated regarding China's plan to build a mega dam on the Brahmaputra river.
 
Beijing recently announced its plan to construct the dam in Tibet. In its first official response, New Delhi urged Beijing to ensure that downstream states along the Brahmaputra are not adversely affected by activities in upstream areas. 
 
Concerns have been raised that the project could impact Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.
 
"As a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, we have consistently expressed, through expert-level as well as diplomatic channels, our views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in their territory," Jaiswal said.

"These have been reiterated, along with the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries, following the latest report," he said.
 
"The Chinese side has been urged to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas," he added.
 
(With agency input)
First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

