India, Brazil discuss mutual interests, ways to enhance defence cooperation

The Brazilian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno, held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday. The two officials discussed areas of mutual interest, including ways to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. In a post on X, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) stated, "Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno, Commander of the Brazilian Air Force, called on India Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and discussed areas of mutual interest including avenues to enhance bilateral Defence Cooperation with Brazil." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Earlier on Tuesday, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, met Commander of the Brazilian Air Force, Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and avenues to further enhance existing defence relations between the two countries.

Earlier in August, the Brazilian Navy Commander, Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, was on a five-day official visit to India. The visit aimed to enhance maritime cooperation between the two countries.

During his visit, Admiral Olsen met with Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. The meeting covered a range of topics, including operational engagements, technical cooperation, and training. Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen was honoured with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns.

India and Brazil share a very close and multifaceted relationship both at bilateral level as well as in plurilateral fora such as BRICS, BASIC, G-20, G-4, IBSA, International Solar Alliance, as well as in the larger multilateral bodies such as the UN, WTO, UNESCO, and WIPO. The twocountries have been Strategic Partners since 2006.

India and Brazil signed an agreement in 2003 for cooperation in defence. Meetings of Joint Defence Committee (JDC) are held as an institutionalized mechanism for defence cooperation. Seven JDC meetings have taken place so far between the two sides. The 7th JDC meeting was held in Dec 2021 in New Delhi. Visits of several high level defence delegations have taken place in 2022 and 2023.