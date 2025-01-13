Sonmarg Z-Morh tunnel: Tunnel overview, project cost and other key details

The Z-Morh tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, could be seen accompanying PM Modi, who was there to cut the red ribbon and throw the tunnel open for public use.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were also present at the inauguration.

The Z-Morh tunnel, located in the picturesque Ganderbal district, will provide an all-weather route for all travellers enhancing connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg, a popular tourist destination.

PM Modi also inspected the tunnel and took detailed information about the route map and construction work. He also interacted with the officials and construction workers who worked meticulously in the harshest conditions for the construction of this tunnel.

What is the Z-Morh Tunnel?

The Z-Morh Tunnel is located in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, India. The 6.5 km bi-directional tunnel connects Gagangir and Sonamarg, which used to remain cut-off during heavy snowfalls. The tunnel will ensure all-weather connectivity to the popular tourist destination.

X-Morh Tunnel Key Features

The tunnel is 6.5 km long with an additional 6.05 km of approach roads leading to both portals. Situated at a height of approximately 2,637 metres (8,652 feet) above sea level, the tunnel provides all-weather access.

The Z-Morh Tunnel is engineered to accommodate up to 1,000 vehicles per hour allowing a maximum speed limit of 80km/hr.

The tunnel also includes a 7.5-metre-wide emergency escape tunnel which curves for two purposes–emergency evacuation and potential railway use. Developed with the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM), the tunnel is known for its efficiency in tunnelling through challenging geological conditions.

It was levelled to boost not just civilian travel, but for military logistics in the region. This Z-Morh tunnel is part of the larger NH1 Srinagar-Leh Highway network.

The cost of the tunnel is around Rs 2,700 crore and its construction began in May 2015 and completed in 2024.

Location Details for Z-Morh Tunnel

The Z-Morh Tunnel replaced the Z-shaped stretch of road which was prone to avalanches and landslides to improve the safety and efficiency of travellers.

The tunnel starts from Gagangir and its ending point is Sonamarg. This tunnel stretches for around 6.5 km and it will significantly reduce the travel time between Srinagar and Sonmarg. Along with another crucial tunnel, Zojila, which is expected to be completed by 2028, Z-Morh will result in significant reduction of distance between Srinagar and Ladakh and ensure year-round travel for tourists and locals.

Z-Morh project cost and timeline

The construction work was started in May 2015. The Z-Morh tunnel faced multiple delays when the original contractor Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) halted the work due to a financial crisis in 2018. The project was finally completed and cost around Rs 2,700 crore (around $325.3 million).