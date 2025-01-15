No Dhruv, Rudra helicopters at Republic Day flypast? Here's what we know

The participation of the indigenously developed Dhruv advanced light helicopter (ALH) and its armed variant Rudra in the upcoming Republic Day flypast reportedly remains uncertain. This follows the armed forces’ decision to ground their fleets of these helicopters for a comprehensive safety inspection after a Coast Guard ALH crashed at Porbandar, Gujarat, on January 5. Authorities are reportedly still working to identify the cause of the incident, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday, citing officials familiar with the situation.

Two Coast Guard pilots and an aircrew diver, conducting a routine training sortie, lost their lives in the recent crash.

ALSO READ: Three killed as Indian Coast Guard chopper crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar The report states that the ALH was also not expected to participate in the flypast at the 77th Army Day parade in Pune on Wednesday, as the fleet remains grounded over flight safety concerns, according to an unnamed official. The helicopters have traditionally been a regular feature at both the Army Day and Republic Day parades.

The three armed services and the Coast Guard collectively operate approximately 330 ALHs, with the Army and Air Force accounting for more than 90 Rudra helicopters—all of which were grounded following the January 5 crash, along with seven to eight ALHs operated by the Border Security Force and civilian organisations. The Coast Guard operates 19 ALHs. The ALH was designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The wreckage of the helicopter that crashed in Porbandar is set to be transported to Bengaluru on an Indian Air Force aircraft, allowing HAL to conduct a detailed analysis, identify the cause of the incident, and address any issues, according to another unnamed official. The checks may take up to two weeks, the Hindustan Times added.

ALSO READ: US okays $1.2-bn MH-60R helicopter equipment sale to India: Why it matters The ALH, known for its multi-mission capabilities, has faced roughly 15 accidents over the past five years, raising questions about its safety performance.

The Coast Guard halted ALH operations last September as well, after a helicopter went down in the Arabian Sea near Porbandar. That crash also claimed the lives of two pilots and an aircrew diver.

Such incidents are concerning, especially since HAL completed a critical safety upgrade on the military’s ALH fleet before the Coast Guard’s recent accidents. The upgrade, which involved improved control systems, was intended to enhance the helicopters’ airworthiness.

According to officials, HAL’s ongoing inspection will be wide-ranging, covering key safety areas. In contrast, the previous inspection conducted after the September 2024 crash had focused primarily on flying controls and the transmission system.

The military’s Dhruv helicopters, which have faced a recurring design issue, were grounded multiple times in 2023 following a series of accidents that cast doubts on their safety record.

This prompted a thorough design review of the helicopter’s booster control rods, leading to a programme to replace the flawed rods with improved versions in all ALHs.

The collective control rod, along with the lateral and longitudinal rods, has now been replaced across the entire military ALH fleet.

Officials noted that three Coast Guard ALHs had been scheduled to participate in this year’s Republic Day flypast alongside helicopters from the armed services.