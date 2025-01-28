India-China talks: Resuming Yatra, flights, and what it means for ties

India and China have announced a series of agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. This comes after the disengagement process along the disputed border between the two countries was completed in November. Among the key developments are the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025, the restoration of direct flights between New Delhi and Beijing, and the streamlining of visa processes for journalists and think tanks. Both countries have also initiated discussions on sharing data related to trans-border rivers.

These agreements were reached following a series of talks between India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, and senior Chinese officials, including Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China.

The new initiatives were part of broader discussions that revisited the agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which had set the stage for a more constructive dialogue. According to an official statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides reviewed their bilateral relations and agreed to take people-centric steps to stabilise and rebuild trust.

While the border situation was not directly addressed in the MEA’s statement, it acknowledged the need for continuing dialogues to tackle each side’s areas of concern. The MEA also emphasised that these dialogues would unfold step-by-step, aiming at addressing issues such as troop de-escalation, though specific timelines were not provided.

Kailash Yatra and water cooperation

Among the agreements, the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra stands out. This sacred pilgrimage, which takes Indian devotees to Tibet, was put on hold due to tensions along the border. Both countries agreed to resume the Yatra in the summer of 2025, with further details to be worked out under existing agreements.

Additionally, the two nations decided to convene an early meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism, a platform to discuss the resumption of hydrological data sharing and cooperation on trans-border rivers. This collaboration is seen as a crucial step towards strengthening ties and addressing water-sharing concerns, particularly around rivers that flow across both countries.

Strengthening connectivity and diplomatic ties

The leaders also discussed enhancing people-to-people exchanges, including facilitating media and think-tank interactions. Both sides agreed to work on restoring direct air services between New Delhi and Beijing, with technical authorities from both nations set to meet and finalise a framework for resuming flights.

Looking ahead, both India and China are preparing to mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025. The MEA statement noted that this milestone would be used to boost public diplomacy efforts aimed at enhancing mutual awareness and restoring trust. Several commemorative activities are expected, helping to foster deeper understanding between the two nations.

Navigating differences to strengthen relations

In the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also urged both countries to explore “more substantial measures to promote mutual understanding and support.” He emphasised the need to avoid mutual suspicion, estrangement, and exhaustion, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry readout translated by state-backed media. This approach was slightly different from India’s stance, as outlined by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who advocates for the ‘three mutuals’: mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interests.

Despite the differences, Wang Yi highlighted the importance of strengthening India-China relations, stating that it would serve the interests of both countries, benefit the Global South, and contribute to peace and stability in Asia and beyond. He stressed that cooperation would be beneficial not only for the two nations but also for global prosperity.

[With agency inputs]