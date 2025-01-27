India and China discuss Ladakh border during foreign secretary visit

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Beijing on January 26-27 to meet Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The discussions focused on implementing the consensus on the Ladakh border issue, strengthening bilateral dialogue, and enhancing political, economic, and people-to-people relations.

Indo-China discussions

To improve bilateral relations, some of the key areas discussed included:

India-China relations: Progress and cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasised the importance of mutual understanding and cooperation, noting the accelerated improvement in India-China relations since the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last year. He called for substantive measures to deepen trust and reduce suspicion.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry highlighted the alignment of bilateral relations with the interests of the two nations and their contribution to peace and stability in Asia and the global South.

Misri acknowledged the progress made under the Kazan consensus, citing fruitful dialogues at various levels. He underlined India’s commitment to resolving differences and promoting practical cooperation.

De-escalating border tensions

India and China have worked to de-escalate tensions along the LAC following the military standoff in Ladakh. The October 2024 agreement on patrolling arrangements in key friction points marked a significant step toward stability.

This visit follows National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s trip to Beijing last month, signalling continued efforts to stabilise ties through dialogue.

: The two sides reviewed progress on patrolling arrangements in the Depsang Plains and Demchok, following disengagement at other points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: India raised the resumption of the pilgrimage, which has been suspended since the pandemic.: Discussions included direct flights between India and China and visa facilitation for Chinese citizens.: Misri expressed India’s willingness to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China and reiterated support for China’s role as the chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.