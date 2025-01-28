Trump announces Modi's US visit, says India will address immigration issues

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the United States in February. Speaking to news agency Reuters, Trump said, “He (PM Modi) will visit the US sometime in February.”

President Trump and PM Modi held their first phone conversation since Trump began his second term on January 20. The call took place amid speculation in diplomatic circles that the Indian side was working to arrange an early meeting between the two leaders.

During the call, President Trump mentioned discussing immigration issues, stating that India would “do what is right” in addressing the return of illegal immigrants. Trump’s focus on tackling illegal immigration has been a key theme of his political agenda, contributing significantly to his re-election campaign.

PM Modi’s last US visit was in September of the previous year. He participated in the Quad Leaders’ Summit, hosted by then-President Joe Biden, alongside Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan’s former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Modi also addressed the United Nations General Assembly’s “Summit of the Future” in New York during the trip.

White House statement on Modi-Trump call

A White House press statement described the call between President Trump and PM Modi as “productive,” highlighting discussions on ways to “expand and deepen” cooperation between the two nations. The statement also mentioned talks about potential plans for PM Modi to visit the United States.

Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants With Donald Trump taking office as the 47th President of the United States, the issue of illegal immigration has taken centre stage, especially as the number of undocumented migrants from various countries continues to grow. According to a 2019–2022 Pew Research Center report, India ranks third in the number of undocumented migrants in the US, with over 725,000 individuals, after Mexico and El Salvador. “The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations. Both leaders emphasised their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year,” the release added.

On January 22, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order launching what he called the “largest mass deportation operation in history.” This move fulfils a major campaign promise to address illegal immigration, which he has argued places undue strain on American resources, public safety, and the economy. The executive order specifically targets illegal immigration, particularly along the southern border.

Reports indicate that in 2023 alone, nearly 90,000 Indian nationals were apprehended attempting to enter the US illegally. While deportations of Indian nationals are not new, the current scale represents a significant escalation.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has acknowledged its collaboration with US authorities to take back illegal immigrants. So far, around 18,000 Indian nationals have been identified for deportation. The MEA has reiterated India’s opposition to illegal immigration, citing its links to organised crime. To ensure fairness, the Indian government will only accept the return of individuals whose nationality has been verified through proper documentation.

