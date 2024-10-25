India-China troops begin disengagement at 2 friction points in Ladakh

Indian and Chinese forces have begun disengaging from two contentious areas along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, defence officials told news agency ANI on Friday. Indian troops are reportedly withdrawing equipment to rear positions as part of an agreed-upon de-escalation effort. The two friction points are Demchok and Depsang Plains in the eastern Ladakh sector.

This followed days after the two sides finalised an agreement concerning patrolling and troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday, marking a key breakthrough in the four-year-long border standoff.

PM Modi - Xi Jinping meet in Russia after 5 years

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since the standoff first began in June 2020. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Brics summit in Russia, where they reached a common understanding to improve the bilateral ties between India and China.

Relations between the two countries hit their lowest in over four decades after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. The violent hours-long face-off began at Patrol Point 14 on June 15, 2020.

What’s next for India-China ties?

The agreement, finalised after multiple military and diplomatic talks, secured an understanding over the Depsang Plains and Demchok, the two remaining flashpoints. Of the total 65 defined patrolling points (PPs) on the LAC, about 11 have been disputed since May 2020, according to The Indian Express.

Following PM Modi and Jinpings Kazan meeting, both sides are now expected to step up communication and cooperation, while focusing on enhancing the strategic mutual trust. After the talks, China said that it was also ready to bring bilateral relations back to the path of steady development as soon as possible.

Going forward, both sides are expected to engage in a series of high level visits to improve the relations on all fronts.