First tranche of India's humanitarian assistance handed over to Lebanon

India's Ambassador to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh, on Thursday, handed over the first tranche of humanitarian assistance sent by India to Lebanon.

Lebanon's Health Minister Firas Abiad received the consignment of medicines. Indian Embassy in Lebanon expressed India's commitment to strengthening close ties with Lebanon.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Lebanon stated, "First tranche of India's humanitarian assistance arrives in Beirut. Lebanon's Health Minister HE Dr Firas Abiad received the consignment of medicines in the presence of Amb @NoorRahman_IFS. India stands committed to strengthening close ties with Lebanon."

On October 18, India had dispatched the first tranche of 11 tons of medical supplies to Lebanon as part of a humanitarian effort to support the nation amid rising tensions and the ongoing conflict in southern Lebanon. A total of 33 tons of medical supplies are being sent.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India sends humanitarian assistance to Lebanon. A total of 33 tons of medical supplies are being sent. The first tranche of 11 tons of medical supplies was dispatched today. The consignment comprises of a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including cardiovascular medications, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics and anaesthetics."

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Ambassador to India, Rabie Narsh, highlighted India's swift humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid the escalating tension in West Asia.

While addressing a press conference on the war on October 18, Narsh stated, "The humanitarian aid has flooded Lebanon since the aggression started. We have, thankfully, great friends in the world. On top of them is India. India is our good friend. We enjoyed very good relations, excellent relations since maybe the independence of both countries dated 70 or more than 80 years back."

He further emphasised India's proactive support. He said, "India, even before asking, has rushed to propose humanitarian aid. India has offered about 30 tonnes of medicines. India has already been supporting us. We have been exchanging good relations in the international arena."

The Lebanese envoy expressed concerns about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for the United States to reassess its support for Israel. He said that the US, as Israel's strongest ally and sponsor, has the power to stop Israel's aggression and bring an end to the violence.

"The US is funding Israel, providing them with the latest technology, latest weapons, and even nuclear weapons," Narsh said. "But then you hear US officials say they cannot control Netanyahu. You can. If you want, you can," he said.

"Netanyahu is a war criminal, and I'm not saying this emotionally. The International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court have issued a warrant against Netanyahu because they said they have credible proof that he committed war crimes. So he is a war criminal, but still, he is the spoiled child of the United States, of the administration," the envoy added.