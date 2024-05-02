Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India lodges protest with China over infra development in Shaksgam valley

India lodges protest with China over infra development in Shaksgam valley

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday that the Shaksgam valley is a part of India and New Delhi never accepted the so-called China-Pakistan boundary pact of 1963

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
India has lodged a strong protest with China for carrying out construction activities in the Shaksgam valley, in an "illegal" attempt to alter the situation on the ground.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday that the Shaksgam valley is a part of India and New Delhi never accepted the so-called China-Pakistan boundary pact of 1963 through which Islamabad "unlawfully" attempted to cede the area to Beijing.

"We have consistently conveyed our rejection of the same. We have registered our protest with the Chinese side against illegal attempts to alter facts on the ground," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"We further reserve the right to take necessary measures to safeguard our interests," he said.

The Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Topics :India China tensionIndia China relationsIndia China border rowMEA

First Published: May 02 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

