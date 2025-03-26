'Attempt to tarnish India's global image': MEA on US religious panel report

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday dismissed a report by a US government agency which accused India of "deteriorating religious freedoms." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the report was an "attempt to tarnish India's global reputation."

The annual report of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) claimed that discrimination and violence against religious minorities in India increased in 2024. It urged the US government to designate India as a "country of particular concern" for religious freedom violations, a classification that could trigger diplomatic and economic consequences.

In a press briefing, Jaiswal asserted that the USCIRF itself should be designated as an "entity of concern."

"The USCIRF's persistent attempts to misrepresent isolated incidents and cast aspersions on India's vibrant multicultural society reflect a deliberate agenda rather than a genuine concern for religious freedom," Jaiswal said in response to media queries on the matter.

Jaiswal emphasised that India had a population of 1.4 billion people, who represent all major religions. "However, we have no expectation that the USCIRF will engage with the reality of India's pluralistic framework or acknowledge the harmonious coexistence of its diverse communities," he added.

ALSO READ: US religious freedom panel recommends sanctions against Indian spy agency The USCIRF report also recommended that the US government impose targetted sanctions on the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), following allegations that the Indian spy agency was involved in assassination plots targetting Khalistani separatists abroad.

The commission itself, however, noted that Washington has prioritised India as a strategic counterbalance to China. This makes it unlikely for the US government to take implement its recommendations, as they are not legally binding.