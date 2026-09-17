India, NZ working together for early implementation of trade pact

India and New Zealand are working closely to complete their respective domestic processes to facilitate the early implementation of a trade agreement between the two countries, an official statement said on Thursday.

The two countries signed a free trade agreement in April and it is expected to come into force in the third week of October.

"India and New Zealand are working closely to complete their respective domestic processes and to facilitate the early entry into force of the Agreement," the commerce ministry said.

It said that India has welcomed the passage of legislation by the Parliament of New Zealand on September 16 to give effect to the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).