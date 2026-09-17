India is firmly committed to Bhutan's progress: EAM S Jaishankar

India stands firmly committed to Bhutan's progress and prosperity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday after meeting with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu.

Jaishankar arrived in Bhutan on Wednesday on a two-day official visit aiming to further strengthen the biltareal ties and cooperation between the two countries.

"Delighted to call on PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan, in Thimphu today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

"Deeply value his sentiments for our unique ties of friendship and cooperation. India stands firmly committed to Bhutan's progress and prosperity," he said.

EAM Jaishankar also handed over 54 Made in India electric vehicles to Bhutanese PM Tobgay on the occasion.