US, Europe, Middle East: Who goes where in Op Sindoor diplomatic outreach

Several MPs from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), opposition parties, and diplomats will visit key nations this month as part of India's diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor. The seven delegations will visit key countries and regions such as the US, UK, Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

In a post on X, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, "On One mission, One message, One Bharat. In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences."

The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices. Distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

Here's the list of seven delegations

Delegation 1: The first delegation will visit countries in the Middle East Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The members will also visit Algeria, which is in north Africa.

Also Read

MP Baijayant Panda (BJP, Leader)

MP Nishikant Dubey (BJP)

MP Phangnon Konyak (BJP)

MP Rekha Sharma (BJP)

MP Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM)

MP Satnam Singh Sandhu (Nominated)

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ambassador Harsh Shringla

Delegation 2: The second all-party delegation will visit countries including the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Denmark. The delegation will also meet the European Union leadership.

MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP, Leader)

MP Dr Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP)

MP Priyanka Chaturvedi [Shiv Sena (UBT)]

MP Ghulam Ali Khatana (Nominated)

MP Amar Singh (Congress)

MP Samik Bhattacharya (BJP)

MJ Akbar

Ambassador Pankaj Saran

Delegation 3: The third all-party delegation will visit countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore.

MP Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU, Leader)

MP Aparajita Sarangi (BJP)

MP Yusuf Pathan (Trinamool Congress)

MP Brij Lal (BJP)

MP Dr John Brittas (CPI-M)

MP Pradan Baruah (BJP)

MP Hemang Joshi (BJP)

Salman Khurshid

Ambassador Mohan Kumar

Delegation 4: The fourth all-party delegation will visit countries including the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone.

MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena, Leader)

MP Bansuri Swaraj (BJP)

MP ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML)

MP Atul Garg (BJP)

MP Sasmit Patra (BJD)

MP Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP)

SS Ahluwalia

Ambassador Sujan Chinoy

Delegation 5: The fifth all-party delegation will visit countries including the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia.

MP Shambhavi (LJP-Ram Vilas)

MP Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM)

MP GM Harish Balayogi (TDP)

MP Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP)

MP Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP)

MP Milind Murli Deora (Shiv Sena)

Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor dropped by Congress, chosen by Centre. Why the big switch? MP Tejasvi Surya (BJP)

Delegation 6: The sixth all-party delegation will visit countries including Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia and Russia.

MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK, Leader)

MP Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party)

MP Mian Altaf Ahmad (National Conference)

MP Brijesh Chowta (BJP)

Prem Chand Gupta (RJD)

MP Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP)

Ambassador Manjeev S Puri

Ambassador Jawed Ashraf

Delegation 7: This delegation will visit countries including Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia and South Africa.

MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP)

MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahney (AAP)

MP Manish Tewari (Congress)

MP Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP)

MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP)

Anand Sharma

V Muraleedharan

Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin