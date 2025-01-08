Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajnath Singh reaffirms strengthening bilateral ties with Maldives

He emphasised the enduring spiritual, historical, linguistic, and ethnic ties between the nations

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
In a delegation-level meeting with his Maldivian counterpart, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening ties with the Maldives.

Reflecting on the recent visit of President Mohamed Muizzu to India, Singh stated, "I recall our brief meeting with you during the state visit of President Mohamed Muizzu to India in October 2024. The visit of the President of the Maldives has provided a new orientation to our bilateral relationship, and the Joint Vision Document released during the visit acts as a guiding principle for our two countries."

He emphasised the enduring spiritual, historical, linguistic, and ethnic ties between the nations, describing the relationship as "close, cordial, and multidimensional."

Singh noted that the Maldives holds a special position under India's Neighbourhood First Policy, a strategic framework aimed at ensuring regional stability and prosperity. He added, "Maldives occupied a special place under Neighbourhood's First Policy of India, which aimed to bring stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region."

Highlighting the shared role of the two nations in maintaining security in the Indian Ocean, Singh stated, "Both nations are key players in maintaining the safety and security of the Indian Ocean region, thus contributing to 'Security And Growth For All' (SAGAR) in the region."

India's robust defence cooperation with the Maldives was another focal point of the talks. Singh pointed out the avenues for capacity building offered by India, which include training programs, joint exercises, workshops, and the supply of defence equipment.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining this momentum, saying, "India will continue to support the Maldives and the Maldives National Defence Force in their capacity-building efforts through projects, equipment and training. As a trusted partner and a close friend, I assure you that India will continue to support Maldives on its development needs and welfare of its people."

The relationship between India and the Maldives is built on a foundation of longstanding cultural, religious, and commercial ties, with India being among the first nations to recognise the Maldives after its independence in 1965. Geographically, the Maldives' proximity to India's west coast and its location along critical maritime trade routes further underscore its strategic importance.

Tourism also remains a cornerstone of the Maldivian economy, directly contributing to about a quarter of its GDP and accounting for a significant share of employment opportunities. With indirect contributions included, the tourism sector supports nearly 70% of the nation's employment, highlighting its pivotal role in the Maldivian economy.

The robust bilateral cooperation between India and the Maldives aims to further strengthen these economic and strategic ties.

Topics :Rajnath SinghIndia Maldives tiesIndia MaldivesDefence minister

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

