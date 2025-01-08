Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India on alert regarding China's proposed dam on Brahmaputra: Rajnath Singh

Days after China announced its plan to construct the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra, India said it will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect its interests

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
New Delhi has also urged Beijing to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Agra
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:13 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the government is on alert regarding China's plan to construct a mega dam on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, close to its border with India.

Days after China announced its plan to construct the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra, India said it will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect its interests.

New Delhi has also urged Beijing to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas.

"The Indian government is on alert," the defence minister said during an event here when asked about the dam.

Singh was in Agra to attend the 57th state-level meet of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh organised at the city's Mufeed-e-Aam Inter College. He was welcomed by the students with a 'Saraswati Vandana' after he reached the venue around 12 pm.

Addressing those gathered for the event, Singh said, "Earlier, people did not take it seriously when India spoke at international forums, but now when India speaks, the world listens."  "India is progressing in every aspect these days. Earlier the economy was at the 11th position (globally among countries). Now the Indian economy is at the fifth place and it will be among the top three nations in the coming two and a half years," he said.

Singh added that India is becoming self-reliant in the field of defence and using new technologies and innovations.

Addressing the teachers, the defence minister said they should shape the future of the students and help in the progress of the nation.

He also recalled the Anti-Copying Act passed in UP by the Kalyan Singh government. Singh, the then education minister in the state government, said while he had to bear heavy losses over the law and there was huge pressure on him, he did not waver.

Singh said he was more concerned about students' life than about political gains.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

