Still awaiting Tejas from 2010 deal: IAF chief as China tests sixth-gen jet

Expressing concern over the delayed delivery of Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) , Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief AP Singh highlighted that the first batch of 40 aircraft ordered in 2009-2010 was yet to be fully delivered. He also raised concerns about China's rapid pace of air force modernisation, India Today reported on Wednesday. Speaking at the 21st Subroto Mukerjee Seminar, Singh stressed that production must be ramped up as India's adversaries, particularly China, are "investing heavily in its air force".

ALSO READ: Pakistan may fly Chinese stealth jets in 2 years: Could it outpace IAF? The Air Chief Marshal's remarks follow China's recent testing of two mysterious aircraft, widely believed to be sixth-generation stealth combat jets—a milestone yet to be achieved by any other nation. These comments also come amid reports from December indicating that Pakistan may procure fifth-generation stealth fighter jets from China, with deliveries expected within the next two years.

Against this backdrop, IAF Chief Singh highlighted that the first Tejas jet flew in 2001, with its induction beginning 15 years later, in 2016. "We should go back to 1984, when we conceived that aircraft. The first aircraft flew in 2001, 17 years later. The induction started another 15 years later, in 2016. Today, we are in 2024. I do not have the first 40 aircraft also, so this is the production capability," the IAF chief reportedly said, emphasising that "technology delayed is technology denied".

The Tejas, an indigenously developed single-engine, fourth-generation multirole light fighter aircraft, was designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Its origins lie in the LCA programme launched in the 1980s to replace the IAF's ageing MiG-21 fighters—a goal now being advanced through the operational Tejas Mk-I and the planned induction of the upgraded Tejas Mk-1A.

ALSO READ: China flies 2 sixth-gen stealth jets in 24 hrs: Wake-up call for India, US Emphasising the need for production agencies to adopt advanced manufacturing processes, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlighted the importance of involving private players. "I am very convinced that we need to get some private players in. We need to have competition. We need to have multiple sources available so that people are wary of losing their orders," he reportedly stated, adding, "Otherwise, things will not change."

China flies 2 sixth-gen stealth jets within just 24 hours

On December 26, 2024, two distinct Chinese stealth aircraft designs surfaced, with the larger design (left) identified as likely originating from Chengdu Aircraft Corporation and the smaller one from Shenyang Aircraft Corporation. Image credit: X China's recent unveiling of two sixth-generation combat aircraft, which surprised defence experts worldwide, was also referenced in Singh's address. China's recent unveiling of two sixth-generation combat aircraft, which surprised defence experts worldwide, was also referenced in Singh's address.

ALSO READ: China's 6th-gen fighter targets unmatched stealth, claim Chinese scientists Highlighting concerns over the rapid pace of military modernisation by India's neighbour, the IAF chief remarked, "As far as China is concerned, it is not just the numbers, even the technology is growing at a very rapid pace. We just saw the recent flight of the new generation fighter that they have pulled out."

Sixth-generation aircraft are expected to surpass current fifth-generation platforms—such as the American F-22 and F-35, the Chinese J-20, and India’s under-development Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)—in both stealth and combat lethality. These future jets are envisioned to feature advanced artificial intelligence, drone integration, and cutting-edge electronic warfare systems. Currently, India does not have an operational fifth-generation stealth jet, with the 4.5-generation Dassault Rafale being the most advanced combat aircraft in the Indian Air Force’s fleet.

Parliamentary panel on defence bats for faster IAF modernisation

The IAF chief's concerns were also reflected in a recent government report. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) was recently advised by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence to urge HAL to accelerate Tejas combat aircraft production and expedite fighter jet procurement to ensure the IAF's operational capability is not undermined by its declining squadron strength.

ALSO READ: Tejas Mk-1A to AMCA: Can IAF fix squadron woes or are delays here to stay? The Committee's 'Demands for Grants (2024-25)' report, released in December, highlighted that the IAF's active squadrons have declined to 31, well below the authorised 42, with an ageing fleet and delayed inductions worsening the situation. Long-term solutions, such as the induction of Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) and LCA Tejas Mk-1A, along with projects like the LCA Mk-II and AMCA, are either delayed or still years away, emphasising the urgent need for immediate measures to address this critical shortfall.

ALSO READ: Govt forms committee to look into IAF's overall capability development The report stated that the IAF has operationalised two squadrons of Tejas Mk-I, consisting of 32 single-seat fighters and four twin-seat trainers, with four more twin-seaters expected soon. It also pointed out delays in the Tejas Mk-1A programme due to design and development challenges, issues related to aero engine availability, and HAL's struggle to maintain the required production pace. While deliveries are anticipated to commence within the current financial year, HAL has been instructed to ramp up production to ensure timely delivery of the Mk-1A, which is essential to address the fighter shortfall caused by the phase-out of older aircraft.

The first Tejas Mk-1A aircraft, LA5033, prepares to take off from HAL facility in Bengaluru, March 2024. It was a successful sortie with a flying time of 18 minutes. (Photo: PTI) According to the report, which cited a written response from the MoD, the IAF has signed a contract for 83 LCA Mk-1A aircraft valued at Rs 36,468.63 crore (excluding taxes and duties), with deliveries originally set to begin in February 2024. The IAF has also initiated a proposal to acquire an additional 97 LCA Mk-1A jets, for which an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) has been approved and a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued. The Contract Negotiation Committee process for these additional aircraft is ongoing, with the estimated AoN cost pegged at Rs 65,848 crore.

The report indicated that the IAF anticipates receiving the LCA Mk-2 and the fifth-generation AMCA in the next decade. The LCA Mk-2, intended to replace the Mirage 2000, MiG-29, and Jaguar fleets, will be equipped with enhanced self-defence systems, a higher-thrust engine, and improved maintainability, offering more advanced technology than the LCA Mk-1 and Mk-1A variants.

The LCA Mk-2 and AMCA are both being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with the timelines for their completion reflecting the complexities of creating such advanced platforms. In contrast to China's swift air force modernisation, the AMCA remains in the design and development phase. The proposal for its development received Cabinet approval only in March last year.

Model of India's planned fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Image credit: Shutterstock

The committee was also informed that the IAF intends to advance a case for the phased induction of aircraft under the MRFA programme, which aims to procure 114 4.5-generation combat aircraft and has been stalled for several years. A Request for Information was issued to global manufacturers in April 2019, outlining the requirement for the aircraft to be licence-manufactured in India with significant technology transfer. However, the project has encountered delays and is yet to receive the AoN to formally begin the procurement process.