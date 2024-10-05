India to further strengthen fintech support to Bhutan: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India will further strengthen its fintech support to Bhutan as UPI and RuPay cards gain traction in the neighbouring nation.

During the bilateral meeting with her Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Lekey Dorji here, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conveyed greetings to the King of Bhutan, the members of the Royal Family and to the people of Bhutan.

The Union Finance Minister acknowledged the support of Bhutan as a testament to the enduring partnership and shared commitment to growth and prosperity, the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.