India, US must address friction, work on predictable taxation: Sergio Gor

US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Tuesday said India and the US must address friction points as true partners and work on predictable taxation and regulatory frameworks to allow business to thrive.

Speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce here, Gor stressed the need for candid, trust-based engagements on export controls and rock-solid intellectual property protections to give innovators confidence to invest, create and scale without fear.

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) held its national convention, themed "Redefining the IndiaUS Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." Gor said that the US embassy in India topped the list among US embassies worldwide in attracting over USD 20 billion in investment.

When Indian companies invest in America, it is a win-win situation. They get access to one of the world's most dynamic markets, he said. "This relationship has unbelievable and incredible potential. To unleash the full power of the economic engine, we must address friction points together as true partners. We need predictable taxation and regulatory frameworks that allow business to thrive," he said. The US envoy said when companies around the world tell him that their intellectual property rights have been stolen and they want to move their firms to India, they ask whether it is safe here and his answer is a resounding yes.