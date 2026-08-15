PM Modi sets sights on global leadership in advanced defence technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for India to take a leadership role in hypersonic defence technologies and build capabilities in drones and counter-drone systems, as well as emerge as a global supplier of advanced military equipment.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, he said self-reliance in defence is essential as countries increasingly prioritise their own strategic interests.

“When the world is thinking about itself, India cannot remain merely a market for the world. We have to become global suppliers. We have to take leadership in hypersonic defence technologies,” PM Modi said.

Defence featured among the seven “streams of strength” or Sapta Dhara outlined by Modi as part of his vision for India's development. Under 'Raksha Shakti', he stressed the need to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing and develop next-generation military capabilities. “It is important for us to become self-reliant in defence,” he said, while specifically calling for greater investment in drones and counter-drone technologies. PM Modi also addressed the changing nature of warfare globally. He said that work on Mission Sudarshan Chakra, the indigenous air-defence initiative he announced in last year's speech from the Red Fort, is progressing at a quick pace. The mission aims to develop an indigenous security shield capable of protecting critical military and civilian infrastructure against aerial threats from enemy - a concept similar to Israel's Iron Dome - and is expected to be completed by 2035.

He emphasised defence self-reliance against the backdrop of a sharp rise in India's domestic defence production which has increased four-fold in the last 12 years. India's defence production reached ₹1.78 trillion in the financial year (FY) 2025-26, up from ₹46,000 crore in 2014. Defence exports also touched a record ₹38,424 crore in FY26. He said that Indian military equipment and hardware are now being exported to a large number of countries. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that military projects worth more than ₹8.75 trillion have been approved in the past one year as part of an effort to modernise India's armed forces.