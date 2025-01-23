India, US trying to arrange early meeting between Modi, Trump: Report

Indian and US diplomats are trying to arrange a February meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Washington, two Indian sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

India, a strategic partner of the United States in its efforts to counter China, is keen to enhance trade relations with the US and make it easier for its citizens to get skilled worker visas, two topics that will be on the agenda if the leaders meet, the sources said.

However, it’s not certain the leaders will meet in February.

Sources said a bilateral meeting was possible later in the year, including when leaders of the Quad grouping of India, Australia, Japan, and the US meet at an annual summit hosted by India.

Trump’s return to the White House has raised worries about the imposition of tariffs on India, a country he said has high tariffs on

US products and indicated that he favoured reciprocating them.

But the sources said New Delhi was willing to offer some concessions to Washington and was open to offering incentives to attract more US investment.