Indian Ambassador Kwatra meets top US leaders to discuss bilateral ties

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra met several top US leaders, and discussed the further strengthening of Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Kwatra met Congresswoman Deborah Ross, Congressmen Andy Barr and Rick McCormick as well as Indian-origin Congressmen Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Shri Thanedar and Raja Krishnamoorthi on Wednesday (local time).

In his discussions with Ami Bera, Kwatra discussed the deepening of India-US partnership across various sectors and global developments of mutual interest. Bera has been one of the longest-serving Indian American members of the US Congress.

"Pleasure to meet Congressman @RepBera Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific today. Discussed deepening of India-US partnership across various sectors and global developments of mutual interest. Value his long standing contribution to the India-US partnership.

The Ambassador met Ro Khanna, the Co-Chair of the House India Caucus, and held "enriching discussions" on further strengthening the Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

"Delighted to meet Rep@RoKhannaCo-Chair of the House India Caucus. Enriching discussions on working together to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Appreciate his role and support in building the India-U.S friendship!" he stated.

Kwatra met Andy Barr, the vice-chair of the India Caucus and appreciated his continued support for the India-US partnership.

"Pleasure to meet @RepAndyBarr earlier today. Productive discussion on further strengthening bilateral relations. Appreciate his continued support for a stronger partnership!" he said.

Notably, Khanna had introduced a stand-alone bill in the US House of Representatives to give India specific waivers from the punitive CAATSA sanctions for signing the S-400 air defence missile systems deal with Russia.

Additionally, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi along with Ro Khanna, Andy Barr and Mike Waltz -- slated to the US National Security Advisor under Trump 2.0 -- introduced a bipartisan legislation to allow weapon sales to India from the United States to be fast-tracked.

The Indian envoy further met Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and discussed bilateral ties. Congressman Krishnamoorthi also appreciated meeting with Ambassador Kwatra.

"It was a pleasure to meet with Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra this morning in my office to discuss strengthening cooperation and partnerships between the United States and India," Krishnamoorthi stated in a post on X.

Kwatra thanked him and in response to the post stated, "Thank you Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi @CongressmanRaja for sparing your time. Insightful discussion on deepening US-India bilateral ties and strategic issues of mutual interest."

Indian-origin Congressman Shri Thanedar welcomed Ambassador Kwatra, and said he looks forward to working with him. The Indian envoy also thanked him for the gesture.

"Happy to welcome @AmbVMKwatra @ @IndianEmbassyUS as he begins his stint in USA. Looking forward to working with him to strengthen US- India relations," Shri Thanedar stated.

Thanking the Congressman, Kwatra said, "Thank you @ShriThanedar for your strong and steadfast support for the India-US partnership! Looking forward to working together to take our Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership to greater heights."

Vinay Kwatra held discussions with Congresswoman Deborah Ross. He also met Congressman Rich McCormick, and appreciated his continued support and commitment to expand and deepen the India-US partnership.

"Delighted to meet @RepDeborahRoss today. Discussed ways of taking India-US partnership to greater heights in the days to come," Kwatra said in a post.

"Delighted to meet with Congressman @RichforGA today. Appreciate his continuing support and commitment to expand and deepen India-US Strategic and Defence Partnership!" he stated in a subsequent post.

Notably, McCormick has time and again praised the contributions of the Indian American community for bringing prosperity to the United States.

Recently in an interview with ANI, he had discussed the prospects of India-US relations under Donald Trump and expressed confidence in the dynamics of Modi and Trump. He noted that two leaders can grow the world economy together.

"India is a great ally, a strategic ally in the region," he said.

Top diplomat Vinay Mohan Kwatra was appointed as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America in July this year, after serving as India's Foreign Secretary.

Kwatra has served in different positions in many of India's missions abroad and in India. Kwatra holds an experience of nearly 32 years in a range of assignments. He also served at the Ministry of External Affairs, and Prime Minister's Office as Joint Secretary.