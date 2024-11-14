Defence Space Agency conducts maiden 'Exercise Antariksha Abhyas 2024'

The Defence Space Agency of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff has successfully conducted the Space Table Top Exercise Antariksha Abhyas 2024 from November 11 to 13, enhancing the Indian Armed Forces' strategic readiness for space warfare.

"Defence Space Agency of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff successfully conducted the Space Table Top Exercise Antariksha Abhyas-2024 from 11 - 13 Nov 2024, a significant milestone aimed at bolstering the strategic readiness of the Indian Armed Forces in the domain of space warfare. This pioneering event marked a crucial step in strengthening India's space based operational capabilities, enhancing tri-services integration for space security," the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

Key components of the exercise included focused discussions on emerging space technologies, space situational awareness and India's space programmes. The discussions highlighted the importance of monitoring and protecting critical assets and maintaining situational awareness in the increasingly contested space environment.

"Throughout the three-day event, participants engaged in scenario based exercises, facilitated by subject experts from various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, besides military, scientific and academia. The experts provided valuable insights into the present and future landscape of military space capabilities and technologies, elucidating specific challenges faced in defence space operations and also the evolving nature of space safety, security, and international space laws," as per the release.

Antariksha Abhyas 2024 successfully met its objectives of improving interoperability, fostering mutual understanding and enhancing cohesion between the tri-services and Defence Space Agency.

Key out-comes included refined strategies for operational preparedness, a robust framework for future collaboration and a clear road map for advancing India's Space doctrine and capabilities in the line with National Security objectives.

This exercise marks a pivotal point in India's journey to secure its interests in space, reaffirming the nation's advancement and strategic focus on this critical domain, as per the release.