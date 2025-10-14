Indian ambassador meets US senator to discuss trade, energy, defence ties

Ambassador of India to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra met with US Senator Tammy Duckworth, co-founder of the Quad Caucus in the US Senate, to discuss key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra wrote, "Pleasure to speak with Senator @SenDuckworth, co-founder of the Quad Caucus in the US Senate. We discussed the recent developments in bilateral relationship focused on trade, energy, legal mobility and defence cooperation."

He added that both sides "also exchanged views on oil and gas trade and engagement on biofuels as part of the framework of energy cooperation between India and the US."

The meeting followed a series of high-level engagements by Ambassador Kwatra with members of the US Congress in recent weeks aimed at deepening India-US strategic ties. Earlier, on October 3, Ambassador Kwatra met Congressman Greg Murphy, a Republican from North Carolina, and discussed recent developments in India-US relations, further reinforcing the ongoing diplomatic outreach and bipartisan support for strengthening cooperation between the two nations. Posting on X, Ambassador Kwatra said, "Engaging conversation with @RepGregMurphy. We discussed the recent developments in India-US relationship in trade, defence, technology. Highlighted the long-term benefits of legal mobility to the US, especially in healthcare, technology and research. Agreed to work closely together to strengthen the relationship."

Continuing his series of engagements, on September 19, the Indian envoy also met Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise, where discussions focused on advancing cooperation across economic, defence, and energy sectors. Kwatra noted that Scalise conveyed warm wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Sharing details of the meeting, he posted on X, "Had the honor of meeting Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise today, who conveyed warm wishes for PM Modi's birthday. We discussed the many positive developments in the India-US ties in economic, defense, and energy sectors, further strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership." On the same day, September 19, Kwatra delivered a keynote address at the Quantum World Congress 2025, speaking on the topic 'The Quantum Frontier: A Perspective from India.' His address highlighted India's advancements in quantum technology and the potential for enhanced collaboration with the United States in this emerging field.

Writing on X, he said, "Delivered a keynote address at the Quantum World Congress 2025 on the subject - The Quantum Frontier: A perspective from India. Shared my views about India's Quantum journey and the immense potential for India US cooperation in this domain." A day earlier, on September 18, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby hosted Ambassador Kwatra at the Pentagon, marking another important interaction focused on deepening defence collaboration between the two nations. In a post on X, Colby said, "I was very pleased to host Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra at the Pentagon earlier this week for a valuable discussion. We at the Department of War look forward to continuing to elevate our critical defense cooperation with India."