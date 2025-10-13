PM Modi welcomes release of all hostages, backs Trump's Gaza peace plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed Hamas’s move to release all 20 remaining Israeli hostages, saying India supports US President Donald Trump ’s “sincere efforts to bring peace to the region”.

Hamas released the hostages after more than two years in captivity in Gaza, as part of the first phase of Trump’s Gaza peace plan. The freed hostages were handed over to the Red Cross before being reunited with their families, with the help of the Israeli army.

“We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump's sincere efforts to bring peace to the region," he added. Trump addresses Israeli parliament Earlier on Monday, President Trump addressed the Knesset, Israel's parliament, and said that the Gaza peace deal would not have been possible "with a nuclear Iran". Trump told lawmakers that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu frequently requested military assistance during his presidency.