Indian Ambassador to China calls on COAS General Upendra Dwivedi: Army

Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat on Thursday called on the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi and discussed several geostrategic issues, said the Indian Army.

They also deliberated upon various aspects related to the relations between the two countries and issues related to strengthening our defence preparedness.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army conducted the Idea and Innovation Competition and Seminar, named Inno-Yoddha 2024-25 at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi in the presence of General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff.

Inno-Yoddha is an annual event conducted by the Indian Army. It identifies in-house innovations to mitigate existing capability voids, enhance the operational, logistics, and training capabilities and improve operational effectiveness, a press release said.

The "Inno-Yoddha 2024-25" was conducted as a competition and facilitated fresh ideas and novel solutions encouraging soldiers to think out of the box. The selected innovations are taken forward through product improvement by Research and Development (R & D), Design and Development (D & D), Army Technology Board (ATB) Projects, and Base Workshops. Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) are also obtained for the selected innovations. Post successful upgradation and ruggedisation, the technology is transferred to the Industry to meet the requirements of industrial-grade bulk-produced products for the Indian Army. This endeavour also promotes efforts of the Indian Army towards the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) campaign.

This year, a total of 75 innovations from diverse domains across the Indian Army were fielded, after the selection starting from unit level to formation level and finally the respective Command HQs. Out of these 75 Innovations, 22 top innovations were displayed during the event and felicitated by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). These will be taken forward for production under the aegis of the Army Design Bureau to fulfil the requirements of field formations.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, applauded the creativity and ingenuity of the innovators and exhorted all ranks to imbibe critical thinking and innovative approaches to problem-solving. Speaking at the event, the COAS said that "recent conflicts have shown that innovation is not just a word; it is a mindset. It is the spark that drives progress and shapes the future". Congratulating the participants, he said that through their hard work and dedication, they have brought their ideas to this competition. The COAS further said, "Behind each idea, there are countless hours of thought, research, and testing - a testament to their determination to contribute to the force and the nation".