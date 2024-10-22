Indian envoy gives details of PM Modi's upcoming Russia visit; Brics agenda

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, said on Monday that India is a founding member of Brics and is committed to economic cooperation within the framework of Brics, which he stressed was a "very foundational principle." In an interview with ANI, Vinay Kumar stated that some of the issues that are on the agenda in the Brics Summit set to take place in Kazan include further expansion of economic cooperation, trade settlement in national currencies, sustainable development, particularly PM Modi's LiFE mission to address the problems of climate change, to work towards further digital inclusion, financial inclusion of the marginalized sections of society, and some of the achievements of India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On being asked about India's agenda for the Brics Summit, Kumar said, "India is a founding member of Brics and is committed to economic cooperation within the framework of Brics, which was a very foundational principle. In these years, there is growing interest in the international community, among a number of countries of Global South and others to cooperate with Brics. The main issues that we would be dealing with, what the Brics has been dealing with, though I cannot prejudge the leaders conversation."

"But some of the important issues that are on the agenda is further expansion of economic cooperation, trade settlement in national currencies, sustainable development, particularly Prime Minister's life mission to address the problems of climate change, to work towards further digital inclusion, financial inclusion of the marginalized sections of society, and share with the fellow members of Brics some of the achievements in India, women-led development, DPI, or UPI, how to make these more widely acceptable. Essentially, deepening the economic cooperation and sharing the benefits with the larger part of the Global South," he added.

PM Modi will travel to Russia today at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a two-day visit to attend the 16th Brics Summit in Kazan.The Brics Summit in Kazan is being held under the chairmanship of Russia, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Elaborating on PM Modi's engagements in Russia, Indian envoy said, "Prime Minister's main engagement is of course participation in the Brics summit. Other than that, he would have some bilateral meetings also on the sidelines of the summit. One of them which is firmed up is with President Putin. Some others may also work out once we have, you know, resolved the schedulirelated issues."

He recalled that PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the former's visit to Moscow in July had set a trade target of $100 billion by 2030. He noted that two nations have been working on plans and activities to achieve the trade target of $100 billion by 2030. He also said that the next meeting of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled in November.

Highlighting India-Russia bilateral ties, he stated, "Since the Prime Minister's visit to Moscow in July, when the two leaders decided on the trade target of $100 billion by 2030, we have been working to concretized activities and plans, programs to achieve that target. A number of joint working groups have held their meeting in this period and the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled in November, where the new targets in various sectors will be finalized by the two co-chairs."

"From our side, it will be External Affairs Minister. From the Russian side, it will be first deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Denis Monturov. So I, again, do not want to prejudge what the leaders will talk about. But, certainly they will review the momentum in bilateral relations and cooperation since they met last and also perhaps give new directions for us to you know carry forth this relationship," he added.

It will be PM Narendra Modi's second visit to Russia in 2024 as he travelled to Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. During his visit to Russia, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin. PM Modi was also conferred with Russia's highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Terming cultural cooperation a "very important part" of India-Russia ties, Vinay Kumar stated, "We have a very important part of overall bilateral relations between India and Russia is the cultural cooperation, people-to-people cooperation, and in that, there is a tremendous interest in Russia in Indian studies, Indian culture, Indian films. Some of the Indian actors, Raj Kapoor and many others are very popular here. Particularly in this part of Russia, Kazan, they are even more popular and you would see on the street corners or bazaars here, Hindi songs being played even normally."

"So, this is very much on our active agenda for cooperation to have the visits of Indian cultural delegations in different parts of Russia, including in this part, support the India studies centers, create India corners in different academic institutions. In fact, in 22 Russian universities, Indian languages and India studies are taught. We have very active cultural cooperation and once we open the consulate here in Kazan as it was announced during last visit of Prime Minister, we would have even more active cooperation in this sphere including films," he added.

On October 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised 'Bollywood' and said that Indian films are most popular in Russia. He made these remarks while addressing a briefing on Brics.

On being asked if Russia will give incentives to Brics member states for shooting films in the country, Russian President Putin said, "If we look at Brics member states, I think in this country Indian films are most popular. We have a special TV channel with Indian movies being shown on it round the clock. We have a lot of interest in Indian films. We hold the Brics film festival. This year Moscow International Film Festival introduces films from Brics nations. We are positive that if Indian films are interested then we will find some common ground and promote them in Russia. Pharmaceuticals will also be a good undertaking. I am ready to talk to the Prime Minister of India and we will come to terms and there will be no difficulty..."

Putin said that he would talk to his 'friend', PM Modi about this proposal and expressed confidence that the two would come to terms.

"I'm ready to talk with our friend, the Prime Minister of India when he arrives in Kazan. I'm sure we will come to terms 100 per cent. No difficulties, I observe there... It would be fascinating to see not only Indian films but those featuring Brics countries' actors representing their cultures, an Indian actor, a Chinese and Ethiopian actor. Well, you know, we discussed it with the colleagues from Brics nations that we should organize a festival of theatrical art and we established the cinema academy," he said.

In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The Summit, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues."

It further said, "The Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by Brics and to identify potential areas for future collaboration."

The leaders of BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) countries met for the first time in St Petersburg in Russia in 2006. After a series of high-level meetings, the first BRIC summit was held in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2009.

BRIC group was renamed as Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) after South Africa was accepted as a full member at the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York in September 2010.

Brics is an important grouping bringing together the major emerging economies from the world, comprising 41 per cent of the world population, having 24 per cent of the world GDP and over 16 per cent share in the world trade.