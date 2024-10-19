Kazakhstan says no to joining Brics, peeved Russia imposes import curbs

Russia’s agriculture watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, has temporarily imposed a ban on the import of several agricultural products from Kazakhstan, including tomatoes, peppers, melons, wheat, flax seeds, and lentils. The announcement, made this week, is attributed to Kazakhstan’s failure to take appropriate measures to ensure the phytosanitary safety of these products, according to a statement on Rosselkhoznadzor’s website.

"The decision was made due to the failure of competent authorities in Kazakhstan to take action and in order to ensure the phytosanitary safety of the territory of Russia," the Russian authority stated.

Phytosanitary safety refers to the measures and procedures implemented to prevent the introduction and spread of pests, diseases, and other harmful organisms to plants and agricultural products. These regulations aim to protect plant health and ensure the safety of plant-based goods during international trade and transport.

The ban comes shortly after Kazakhstan, the largest economy in Central Asia, opted not to submit an application to join Brics, the bloc of emerging economies of which Russia currently holds the presidency.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s spokesperson, Berik Uali, confirmed the country’s decision in a recent interview, stating, “At present and most likely in the foreseeable future, Kazakhstan will refrain from submitting an application to Brics.”

Uali further added that Tokayev favours the United Nations as the "universal and irreplaceable international organisation" and advocates for reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to reflect the interests of regional powers.

Kazakhstan’s stance could be perceived as a setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is promoting Brics as an alliance representing the "global majority" to counterbalance Western dominance and mitigate the impact of sanctions stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Addressing the issue, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that Brics complements rather than replaces the United Nations. He emphasised the strong bilateral relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, stating, "Kazakhstan is our friend, our strategic partner, our ally. We value our relationships. Therefore, of course, Kazakhstan itself makes decisions on the format of its participation in certain organisations."

The diplomatic tension between the two nations precedes the upcoming Brics summit, scheduled from October 22-24 in Kazan, Russia, where President Tokayev is expected to participate as a guest in an extended meeting.

What is Brics?

Brics is an informal grouping of emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Formed in 2009, Brics was created with the aim of enhancing the influence of developing nations in global affairs, which, members argue, are often dominated by Western powers. The bloc focuses on economic cooperation, reducing dependence on the US dollar, and establishing new financial institutions.

However, Brics faces internal challenges, particularly concerning its members’ differing relationships with the United States and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. As Brics expands to include more countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, experts warn that while its clout may grow, so will internal tensions.

Why does Brics matter?

Brics plays a crucial role in shaping the global economic landscape. Although not a formal organisation, the bloc’s member nations coordinate economic and diplomatic strategies with the shared objective of providing a non-Western perspective in major international institutions, such as the World Bank, the United Nations, and the Group of Seven (G7).

In 2024, the expansion of Brics to include additional members will likely have wide-reaching geopolitical implications, given that the bloc now represents more than a quarter of the global economy and nearly half of the world’s population. Its influence extends to critical areas such as global conflicts, competition between China and the West, and the shift towards renewable energy.

Origins of Brics

The Brics acronym was first coined by economist Jim O’Neill in a 2001 paper, where he predicted that Brazil, Russia, India, and China would challenge the economic dominance of the G7. Russia convened the first Brics summit in 2009, and South Africa joined the group a year later, forming the current five-member configuration.

The bloc’s most recent expansion took place during the 2023 summit, where six additional countries, including Argentina and Saudi Arabia, were invited to join. Although Argentina’s newly elected president later declined the invitation, other members have accepted, marking a significant shift in Brics’ global positioning.

Brics priorities

Brics continues to focus on several thematic areas, including advocating for increased representation in global institutions, coordinating economic policy among member nations, and reducing reliance on the US dollar.

The bloc’s New Development Bank (NDB) and Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) serve as alternatives to traditional financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, further cementing Brics’ influence in global economics. However, the bloc's ability to overcome internal divisions and expand its global reach remains a subject of ongoing debate among experts.