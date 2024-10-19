Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / Russia could discuss boosting Bollywood when Putin meets Modi next week

Russia could discuss boosting Bollywood when Putin meets Modi next week

Putin has also flagged marketing Indian movies in Russia as an issue that needed discussions, mentioning Indian pharmaceutical and automotive sectors in the same breath

Modi Putin
Modi Putin | File Photo
Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 7:36 AM IST
From Raj Kapoor's Awara' and Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer' to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan', Russia has loved Bollywood. And on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated he could discuss giving Indian movies another boost when he meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

Modi is travelling to Kazan in Russia for the BRICS Summit on October 22-23.

I think that in this country, Indian films are more popular than anywhere else,'' Putin said at an interaction with a select group of foreign journalists.

Replying to a question from PTI, Putin said Russia has a special TV channel that shows Indian movies round the clock.

But he also flagged marketing Indian movies in Russia as an issue that needed discussions, mentioning Indian pharmaceutical and automotive sectors in the same breath.

Cinema products and film industry are a part of the economy, and is to be duly regulated. India has made a lot of decisions to protect its own market, he said.

It's not only about the film industry, but also the automotive and other industries, he said through an interpreter.

But we are positive that if the Indian friends have this interest, we will find common ground to promote Indian films to the Russian market, he added, calling them a very relevant and popular product along with the pharmaceutical sector.

He said he was ready to talk with Prime Minister Modi when he comes to Kazan for the BRICS Summit.

I am sure we will come to terms 100 per cent, he said.


First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

