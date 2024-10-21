Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Serbian prez thanks Putin for gas supplies, vows to never impose sanctions

Serbian prez thanks Putin for gas supplies, vows to never impose sanctions

Vucic quoted Putin as saying what is good for Serbia is also good for Russia, what is good for the Serbs is also good for the Russians

Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia president
Vucic did not say whether he would accept an earlier invitation by Putin to attend a BRICS summit of emerging economies, led by Russia and China, in Kazan later this week | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Belgrade
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 8:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

European Union candidate Serbia will continue to refuse to impose sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine despite Western pressure, Serbia's leader said after his telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

Populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Instagram that he believes the call, what he said was his first in more than two years with the Russian president, will help further development of relations and trust between Russia and Serbia.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

We talked as people who have known each other for a long time, as friends, and the ten-minute conversation was marked by a personal note, and we also talked about those who are weak (pro-Western) leaders, Vucic said.

Vucic quoted Putin as saying what is good for Serbia is also good for Russia, what is good for the Serbs is also good for the Russians.

Vucic did not say whether he would accept an earlier invitation by Putin to attend a BRICS summit of emerging economies, led by Russia and China, in Kazan later this week.

Although formally seeking EU membership, traditional Russian Slavic ally Serbia has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine though it has reluctantly condemned Moscow's aggression. Vucic has said that imposing the sanctions wasn't in Serbia's national interest.

He said Sunday he expects criticism from the West of his conversation with Putin, but stated that Serbia is a sovereign country which makes its own decisions.

More From This Section

Moldovan President leads in election, but EU referendum faces rejection

Israel mourns killing of highest-ranking officer Ehsan Daqsa in war

BNP criticises Bangladesh interim govt for not announcing elections date

Moderate flooding expected from glacial dam outburst in Alaska's capital

Pakistan passes constitutional amendment bill to dilute power of judiciary

He also thanked Russia for providing sufficient quantities of gas for Serbia at favorable prices. Serbia was almost completely dependent on the Russian gas but has recently agreed to start to diversify its supplies.

Serbia, which was never part of the Soviet bloc, on Sunday marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of its capital Belgrade from the Nazi World War II occupation, which was accomplished mostly thanks to former Yugoslavia's communist partisans, but also the Soviet Red Army.

Belgrade's nationalist authorities marked the liberation date with a display of the pro-Russian sentiment, with thousands marching through Belgrade waving Russian flags and chanting slogans.

At a meeting marking the anniversary, Vucic delivered a speech in the Russian language, which he said is a sign of respect for the Red Army, without which there would not have been the liberation of Belgrade.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

West's failure in Ukraine: Selling out Kyiv would be a shameful betrayal

Common Brics currency will take time, need cautious approach, says Putin

Kazakhstan says no to joining Brics, peeved Russia imposes import curbs

Russia could discuss boosting Bollywood when Putin meets Modi next week

Putin refuses timeline on Ukraine war, echoes Modi's description of Brics

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussiagas supplies

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story