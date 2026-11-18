An Indian national went missing and two others sustained injuries after their Panama-flagged vessel came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz this week that triggered a strong condemnation from New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said of the 24 Indian nationals on board MT Tara Gas, 21 have been safely evacuated.

"We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November 16," it said in a statement.

India said the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end.

"Of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab, two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing," it added.