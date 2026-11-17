India and Asean together represent nearly a quarter of the world's population, and their common future must be shaped by "cooperation, not competition," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told leaders of the 11-nation grouping on Tuesday.

Modi, speaking at the Asean-India summit, said that New Delhi's commitment to the grouping's unity and centrality in the partnership "is and will remain steadfast." "In the past few years, the world has faced a series of crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability, and predictability," he said.

"In this context, our theme this year - 'Navigating Our Future, Together' - holds special significance," the prime minister said at the summit in this Filipino capital city.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region. India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners. "India and Asean together represent nearly a quarter of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is determined by cooperation, not competition," Modi said. Modi said India and Asean have both the strength and the resolve and together, both sides can make this region a symbol of peace and stability. "We believe that India's development and Asean's prosperity are deeply intertwined. In the coming years, the Asean Community Vision 2045 and Developed India 2047 can play a crucial role in realising our shared aspirations.," he said.

The prime minister said both sides have given new impetus to the partnership in the last 12 years and "we must shape the future of our region" now. "India's commitment to Asean's unity and centrality in this partnership is and will remain steadfast." "I am confident that today's meeting will elevate our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and contribute to building a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said. It was PM Modi's 13th interaction with Asean leaders in this format. "Over the past years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-Asean relations. Our partnership is now expanding beyond shared culture and heritage and acquiring new dimensions in areas such as digital, defense and space," he said.

India's relationship with Asean countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy. Listing outcomes of two-way collaborations since 2014, Modi said over 100 initiatives were undertaken to strengthen people-to-people ties, and that nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects were launched. "Today, direct flights and growing tourism between India and nine Asean countries are also a testament to our closeness." The Asean-India dialogue relations started with the establishment of a sectoral partnership in 1992. This graduated to full dialogue partnership in December 1995 and summit level partnership in 2002. The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012. The 11 member countries of Asean are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.