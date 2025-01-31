Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indians in Congo's conflict-ridden Goma city moved to safer places: MEA

Indians in Congo's conflict-ridden Goma city moved to safer places: MEA

MEA said there are around 1200 Indian troops serving in the country as part of the MONUSCO (UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo) peacekeeping mission in eastern Congo

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Friday called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Congo and said it is closely following the developments in the central African country.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels captured the eastern Congolese city of Goma and are looking at expanding their area of control.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said about 1000 Indian nationals were living in Goma and most of them had moved to safer places following the start of the conflict.

"We are closely following the developments in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). We remain concerned at the deteriorating security situation," he said.

"We call for a peaceful resolution of the conflict," he said.

Jaiswal said the Indian embassy in Kinshasa, the capital of Congo, has issued advisories for Indians living in the Goma area.

Also Read

Chaos erupts as M23 rebels seize Goma: What's happening in DR Congo

It's declaration of war: Congo after Rwanda-backed rebels claim key city

Islamic State-linked rebels kill at least 10 people in eastern Congo

38 dead, 100+ missing in Congo after ferry capsizes in Busira river

Congo files complaints against Apple in Europe over conflict minerals

"There are about 1000 Indian nationals who were living in Goma, but most of them have moved to safer places since the outbreak of the conflict," he said.

"The embassy remains in regular touch with the community for their welfare and safety," he added.

Jaiswal said there are around 1200 Indian troops serving in the country as part of the MONUSCO (UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo) peacekeeping mission in eastern Congo.

"We are in regular touch with the UN on the evolving situation in DRC," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India working with US for early extradition of Tahawwur Rana: MEA

In close touch with Male: India on Maldives' looming economic crisis

India, US working on PM Modi's early visit, dates being finalised: MEA

India-Bangladesh DG-level border talks from Feb 17-20 in Delhi: MEA

Weeks after chopper crash kills 3, top official urges ALH design review

Topics :CongoCongo unrestMEA

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story