Indo-US ties a powerful force for global progress, says Ambassador Garcetti

The Indo-US relationship is a powerful force for global progress, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday. The ambassador made the remarks during his address at the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024 here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The Indo-US relationship is a powerful force for global progress, deeply rooted in our shared commitment to education. As we strive to strengthen this partnership, effective counselling emerges as a key driver in opening doors and fostering mutual understanding," he said. "By investing in our students and providing them with the guidance they need, we are not only enhancing educational pathways but also deepening our bilateral ties," the ambassador added.

The conference brought together nearly 2,000 educators, school leaders, counsellors, and university representatives from around the world.

"Events like IC3 are pivotal in this mission, demonstrating how transformative counselling can be in shaping future leaders and advancing our collective goals," Garcetti said.

The conference featured the launch of two significant reports.

The "Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India" report highlighted a troubling trend that while overall suicides increased by 2 per cent annually in the country, student suicides surged by 4 per cent.

The Student Quest Report unveiled insights into gaps between student aspirations and educational delivery, underscoring the need for improved counselling infrastructure.

It discussed the importance of aligning career choices with personal values, the impact of AI tools in counselling, and the necessity for early intervention and comprehensive support to address these gaps and support holistic student development.