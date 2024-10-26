Israel attacks Iran: Israel used 100 jets to carry out 'precise strikes'

Israel attacked Iran with three waves of ‘precise strikes’ on Saturday, deploying over 100 aircraft, including advanced F-35 jets, which flew 2,000 kilometers to target specific military installations, according to a report by India Today.

The Jewish nation carried out precise strikes on Iran, excluding its nuclear facilities, starting around 2 am on Saturday, as a response to the October 1 strikes carried out by Iran against Israel. Iran had attacked Israel to avenge the death of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon in September.

Israel’s ongoing frequent fire exchange with Hezbollah is an extension of the Gaza war, where the Jewish nation is fighting another Iran-backed militant group called Hamas.

Complete lies, says Iran on use of ‘100 jets’

Iran is downplaying the strikes carried out on Saturday, The Times of Israel reported, noting that the Islamic nation labelled reports of the use of 100 jets as ‘complete lies’ and downplayed the impact of the attack. Israel’s strikes resulted in at least seven explosions in and around Tehran and targeted its three military bases in Tehran, Ilam, and Khuzestan.

The latest escalation has raised fears of a confrontation between Israel and Iran, potentially involving the United States. “I can now confirm that we have concluded the Israeli response to Iran’s attacks against Israel...,” Israel Defence Force spokesman RAdm Daniel Hagari said in a video message on X. This update was shared more than 11 hours after another video said that Israel was conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.

Hagari said, “We have fulfilled our mission, and concluded our response against Iran” and then warned Iran against escalating tension. “We will be obligated to respond...,” he noted. Two US officials informed the Associated Press that they were aware of the strikes in advance but did not provide details. Meanwhile, Iran is mulling a ‘proportional reaction’ to Israeli strikes, Iran-based news agency Tasnim reported.