Israel envoy visits Ayodhya Ram temple; refers to UP's $1 trn economy goal

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday and noted that Israel and India have preserved their ancient faith and culture for generations despite many challenges. The envoy visited the shrine before concluding his Uttar Pradesh trip during which he expressed solidarity with UP's ambition to become a USD 1 trillion economy and stressed that Israel also shared the same goal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "I am extremely honoured to have visited Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This holy place symbolises the rich spiritual heritage of India. I was deeply impressed by the devotion of the pilgrims and devotees who visited here.

"The people of both Israel and India have preserved their ancient faith and culture for generations despite many challenges," Azar posted in Hindi on X on Wednesday evening.

Accompanied by his wife Rachel, Azar also shared pictures and a video clip of his visit to the temple along with Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra and other members of the local management body.

During his UP visit, Azar met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state ministers. He also met the state's Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and after the meeting, he posted on X: "Thank you Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar. Israel would like to become a USD 1 trillion economy as well! We will achieve together by working on infrastructure, industry, agriculture, services and more."



Briefing about his Ayodhya visit, officials said Azar arrived in Ayodhya late Tuesday evening and after the temple visit left for a programme in the neighbouring Basti district on Wednesday morning.

In Basti, Azar spoke about the collaboration between Israel and India, particularly in UP and the projects that were operationalised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Basti district administration in a statement said the ambassador's visit to the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Fruits in Basti's Banjaria area was to review the progress of the programmes being run at the centre and to further strengthen ties between the two nations.

On Tuesday, CM Adityanath met Azar and referred to the "deep bond" between UP and Israel.

"Had a highly fruitful and meaningful discussion with Mr. Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India. This meeting marks another step towards strengthening the deep bond between UP and Israel in areas of mutual interest," Adityanath posted on X after the meeting.

In response, Azar, in his X post, thanked the CM and praised development efforts in the state.

"Thank you very much for your support for Israel and your hospitality today. Congratulations to you for your work in making Uttar Pradesh more secure and prosperous. We are committed to working on the issues discussed," he said.

"Discussions were held about using Israeli technology to make Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025 more secure. Along with this, Israel will also invest in the semiconductor and water sector in UP," the CM's Office said in a statement.

"The UP CM and the Israeli envoy discussed expanding skilled manpower from the UP to Israel. Talks also focused on collaborations in agriculture and irrigation sectors," it added.

"There are infinite possibilities in Uttar Pradesh for various strategic, technological and scientific investment projects. Israel is very progressive and influential in these sectors. An Israeli company is working in the UP Defence Corridor. Small arms are being manufactured at the Kanpur node of the Defence Corridor after technology transfer from Israel," UP's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said after meeting the Israeli envoy in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Gupta, who also invited the Israel ambassador to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 to be held in Prayagraj, was among the several UP ministers who met Azar and discussed various projects.

During these meetings, including those with Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, the Israeli diplomat spoke of his country's "strong bond" with India.

He also dwelt on Israel's robust participation in the state's defence (the defence corridor in the state), agriculture, and infrastructure sectors as well as in civil works, according to a statement issued by the Industrial Development Minister's office.

The Israeli envoy also thanked the Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev for implementing the "Bundelkhand report that has been prepared by MASHAV Israel."



MASHAV on its verified X handle @MASHAVisrael describes itself as 'Israel's agency for international development cooperation focuses on human capacity building to empower those living in poverty to improve their lives.'



Earlier UP's agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi had after meeting the Israeli envoy told PTI that their discussion revolved around collaborating more for better use of technology and marketing to boost agriculture in UP.