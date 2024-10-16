President Murmu arrives in Mauritania on 2nd leg of her three-nation visit

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday arrived here on the second leg of her three-nation visit to Africa, during which she will hold talks with her Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. It is the first visit to Mauritania by an Indian leader at the highest level since the African nation won independence in 1960. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mauritania on the second leg of her three-nation visit. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Mauritania," her office said in a post on X. On her arrival at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy Airport, President Murmu was warmly received by President Ghazouani. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome, her office added.

During the visit, Murmu will hold delegation-level talks with President Ghazouani and the two sides will sign four MoUs in the areas of culture, foreign office institutions, Foreign Office Consultations, and Visa Waiver Agreements for Diplomatic and Official passport holders.

She will have a courtesy call from the Prime Minister of Mauritania and also the Foreign Minister.

Murmu will also address the Indian community. There's a very small number of 100 to 150 Indians living in Mauritania.

Mauritania has immense natural resources that are important for India's growing industry.

Murmu arrived here after a successful visit to Algeria, where she held talks with Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune to enhance bilateral ties.

She also visited the National Museum of the Moudjahid, which commemorates Algeria's struggle for liberation, and interacted with the Indian community in the Algerian capital. On the final day of her visit to Algeria, President Murmu glimpsed the rich cultural and historical heritage of the country at the archaeological site of the ancient Roman city of Tipasa.

She will later travel to Malawi on the last leg of her visit.