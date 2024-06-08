Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Israel rescues 4 hostages kidnapped in Hamas-led attack on October 7

Israel rescues 4 hostages kidnapped in Hamas-led attack on October 7

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani,25, Almog Meir Jan 21, Andrey Kozlov 27, and Shlomi Ziv (40), in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat

Donald Trump, Jerusalem, Israel, Palestine
A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives Photo AP/PTI
AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Israel said Saturday it rescued four hostages who were kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on October 7.

The hostages were rescued in two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat, it said.

Hamas kidnapped some 250 hostages during its attack on southern Israel on October 7. About half were released in a week-long cease-fire in November.
 

Israel says more than 130 hostages remain, with about a quarter of those believed dead, and divisions are deepening in the country over the best way to bring them home.

Saturday's operation is the largest recovery of alive hostages since the war erupted, bringing the total of rescued captives to seven.
 

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

