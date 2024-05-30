'All Eyes on Rafah' campaign irks Israel; 'Where were your eyes on Oct 7?'

A global campaign, 'All Eyes on Rafah', has gained massive traction, with numerous celebrities joining in to express solidarity Palestine.

The wider public support for Gaza with the ' All Eyes on Rafah ' campaign has not gone down well with Israel, which took to social media to remind people of the October 7 attack by Hamas, which triggered the ongoing war between them.





Israel shared a post on multiple social media platforms on Thursday, asking, "Where were your eyes on October 7?" as it reiterated that it will "never stop talking" about the incident.

"We will never stop fighting for the hostages," it added.







We will NEVER stop fighting for the hostages. We will NEVER stop talking about October 7th.We will NEVER stop fighting for the hostages. pic.twitter.com/XoFqAf1IjM May 29, 2024

What is the 'All Eyes on Rafah' campaign?

A global social media campaign, 'All Eyes on Rafah', has gained massive traction, with numerous celebrities joining in to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemn the devastating attack on displaced Palestinians in a Rafah camp, which claimed 45 lives on Sunday. The campaign has sparked a widespread outcry against the violence, with people voicing their support against the "inhuman" treatment of the Palestinians, including the use of excessive force by Israel in its ground offensive in Gaza.

Many critics, including South Africa, have accused Israel of committing "genocide" and have dragged it to the United Nations' top court in January over the war.

Bollywood extends support to Palestine

Many prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, and Dia Mirza, have also shared the viral hashtag to express their solidarity with Palestinians. However, some celebrities, like Madhuri Dixit Nene, quickly deleted their posts after facing backlash from the public, some of whom also supported Israel in the conflict.

Following the deadly incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labelled it as a "tragic mishap" but told the Israeli parliament that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used their "best efforts not to harm those uninvolved" in the conflict.

What is the death toll in Gaza amid the war?

The ongoing IDF operation against Hamas in Gaza, which began on October 7, has resulted in a staggering 35,000 casualties so far. Moreover, the majority of Gaza's 2.3 million civilians remain displaced, as the war has ravaged Gaza's infrastructure, leaving most of it in ruins.

The scale of Israel's actions and its consequences has prompted many of its Western allies to push for a ceasefire.

ICJ rules against Israel

In a May 24 ruling, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague, Netherlands, ordered Israel to immediately halt its offensive. The ICJ, in a 13:2 majority, ruled that Israel must "immediately halt its military offensive" and any other action in Rafah.

However, Israel is unlikely to comply. Its closest ally, the United States, has refused to alter its policy on Israel despite the incident, saying that the attack on the Rafah camp did not cross a "red line."