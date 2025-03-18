J-K on high security alert following recent terror attacks in Pakistan

A high-security alert has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir in view of the recent terror attacks in Pakistan, including the killing of a top commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said on Tuesday.

All the protected persons, including politicians, have been advised to be conscious and strictly follow the security protocols for their safety, the officials in the security establishment said.

They said the forces have been directed to maintain a close watch and "extraordinary" vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements to carry out any attack, especially on soft targets, by intensifying area domination patrolling and search operations.

Several recent terror attacks in Balochistan, including a train hijacking and the killing of top LeT commander Zia-ur-Rehman alias Nadeem alias Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi have prompted the security alert, the officials said.

Rehman, who was wanted by the Indian security agencies for several deadly terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including the killings of seven civilians in Rajouri in January 2023 and nine pilgrims in Reasi in June 2024, was gunned down along with his bodyguard in an attack by gunmen in the Jhelum area of Punjab province in Pakistan on Saturday evening.

Considered the most trusted handler of LeT founder and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Rehman infiltrated into the Jammu region in early 2000 and exfiltrated in 2005. He had a wide network of overground workers (OWGs) in Poonch and Rajouri through his old contacts, the officials said.

Quoting intelligence inputs, the officials pointed at the possibility of a 'lone wolf attack' or a targeted attack on any protected person by terrorists to avenge the killing of their commander and the anniversary of 'Jang-e-Badr', a pivotal military victory led by Prophet Muhammad in 624 CE (17th Ramadan, 2 AH) near the town of Badr, Saudi Arabia.

The officials said an advisory was issued to all the protected persons who have been asked to give their tour programmes in advance to the security control room or district senior superintendents of police for tying up arrangements with the concerned agencies.

They have also been asked to avoid last minute additions to their tour programmes and move in the terrorism-infested areas only on the days when the road opening parties are deployed, the officials said, adding that they were advised against visiting any area after sunset or changing the already prescribed routes.

The protected persons have been asked to keep their programmes secret, and move around with their personal security officers who should be permitted to leave only after getting a substitute, the officials said.

They said the advisory also requested the protectees to avoid participation in public meetings at crowded or vulnerable places for the time being, and not move out of their vehicles unnecessarily unless proper security cover is present.

The protectees have also been asked not to come out to receive guests without knowing their identity, the officials said, adding that they were asked to inform the security personnel immediately on noticing anything suspicious.

The officials said security around the vital institutions have also been enhanced as a precautionary measure.