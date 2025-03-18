'PM Modi is committed to peace just like President Trump': Tulsi Gabbard

United States National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard stated on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares President Donald Trump’s commitment to peace.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi during her two-and-a-half-day visit to India, Gabbard said, “Just like President Trump, PM Modi is committed to peace.”

She began her address with a heartfelt greeting, saying, “Good morning, aloha, namaste, Jai Shri Krishna,” setting a warm and personal tone for her remarks. Gabbard focused on the enduring strength of the India-US partnership and the personal rapport between PM Modi and President Trump.

“The partnership between our two countries has been strong for decades,” Gabbard noted, emphasising the longstanding cooperation. She attributed the deepening of bilateral ties to President Trump’s approach to foreign policy, which she described as grounded in “realism and pragmatism.”

“President Trump remains committed to achieving peace through a strategy of realism and pragmatism,” she said, reinforcing his dedication to global peace through practical means.

Gabbard also highlighted the personal bond between the two leaders as a key driver of diplomatic success. “PM Modi and Trump have a personal friendship,” she said, adding, “PM Modi’s visit showed a reconnection of the friendship,” referring to the Indian Prime Minister’s recent visit to the United States.

Also Read

Addressing misconceptions about US foreign policy, Gabbard clarified that President Trump’s “America First” stance should not be viewed as isolationist.

“It shouldn’t be mistaken that our President is calling for America First is an isolationist. That accusation speaks to a deeper misunderstanding or wrong assumption that the only way to engage with other countries is through conflict. He wants a legacy of being a peacemaker and a unifier," she said.

She further explained, “America first doesn’t mean America alone,” stressing that global cooperation remains a cornerstone of US strategy.