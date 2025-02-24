'Decide what kind of ties you want': Jaishankar talks tough with Bangladesh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has sharply criticised Bangladesh’s interim government for making hostile statements against India, stating that Dhaka must decide the nature of its relationship with New Delhi.

Speaking at a public event on Sunday, days after he met with Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain in Muscat, Jaishankar highlighted concerns over the interim administration’s antagonistic stance towards India and the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

“We share a deep-rooted and historic relationship with Bangladesh, dating back to 1971. However, the recent turn of events, especially after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, is concerning. What is particularly troubling is the series of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. This affects our perspective, and we have voiced our concerns on the matter,” Jaishankar said.

“They have to make up their minds on what kind of relationship they want to have with us, going ahead. We have a long history with Bangladesh. We have a very special history with Bangladesh,” he added.

He also addressed the Bangladesh government’s public criticism of India, calling it contradictory and unconstructive.

“If officials from the interim government continue to blame India for all their issues, some of which are completely baseless, it creates a conflicting message. On one hand, they claim to seek good relations with us, yet on the other, they repeatedly blame India for their domestic problems. This is a choice they need to make,” he said.

The minister emphasised that India has communicated its concerns to Dhaka, making it clear that while New Delhi seeks stability in Bangladesh, it does not appreciate the persistent negative rhetoric from its neighbour.

Jaishankar meets Touhid Hossain

During his discussions with Hossain, Jaishankar reportedly stressed that Bangladesh should not “normalise terrorism”.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in the Omani capital earlier this month. In a post on X on Feb 16, the external affairs minister wrote, “Met Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain of the Interim Government of Bangladesh. The conversation was focused on our bilateral relationship, as also on BIMSTEC.”

A statement issued by the Bangladesh foreign ministry said, “Hossain sought to initiate discussions for the renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty signed in 1996 and emphasised the need for convening the SAARC standing committee meeting and requested New Delhi’s support on the matter.”

“Both sides recognised the challenges the two neighbours are facing in terms of bilateral relations and discussed the necessity to work together to address those,” it mentioned.

Bangladesh is currently governed by chief advisor Muhammad Yunus and his team of advisors, following the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The interim administration’s approach to India has drawn criticism in New Delhi, particularly over allegations of fostering anti-India sentiments.

Jaishankar said India’s priority remains maintaining stable and constructive ties with Bangladesh. However, he stressed that Dhaka must decide whether it genuinely seeks positive engagement with its neighbour or continues down a path of hostility.