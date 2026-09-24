Jaishankar talks regional and global developments with foreign counterparts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed regional and global developments with his foreign counterparts on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session.

Jaishankar met UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband here Thursday and "discussed global challenges, including in food and energy, resulting from conflicts. Also reviewed our bilateral ties."

In his meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Jaishankar said, "Our discussion on West Asia/Middle East was truly valuable."

After he met his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Jaishankar said it was "a useful review of regional developments."

Jaishankar also met United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) chief Jorge Moreira da Silva at the UN HQ.