Differences must not become disputes, competition: Jaishankar to Wang

India and China on Monday discussed economic and trade issues, including resumption of border trade and direct flights, with New Delhi again flagging concerns over Beijing’s curbs on the export of rare earth minerals.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi landed in New Delhi on Monday evening for a two-day visit and held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In his opening remarks at the delegation-level talks, Jaishankar said that “the basis for any positive momentum” in India-China ties “is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas”. He emphasised that it was essential for the de-escalation process to move forward.

"Having seen a difficult period in our relationship," Jaishankar told Wang, "our two nations now seek to move ahead". This required a candid and constructive approach from both sides, he said. Jaishankar underlined that the two countries must be guided by the three mutuals – "mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest." "Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting on October 23, 2024, in the Russian city of Kazan on the sidelines of the Brics Summit paved the way for de-escalation in border areas after the Galwan Valley clashes of June 2020.

Jaishankar and Wang’s discussions will also lay the groundwork for Modi’s visit to Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on August 31 and September 1, where he is expected to meet Xi Jinping. Wang and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will hold the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ talks on boundary issues on Tuesday. Wang will also call on Prime Minister Modi in the evening. At Monday’s meeting, Jaishankar said discussions would also cover river data sharing and people-to-people contacts. “I would like to follow up on some particular concerns that I had brought up with you when I visited China in July,” he told Wang, alluding to India’s request that Beijing lift restrictions on rare earth exports.

The two sides also discussed global developments. “We seek a fair, balanced and multi-polar world order, including a multi-polar Asia. Reformed multilateralism is also the call of the day,” Jaishankar said. “In the current environment, there is clearly the imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well,” he noted. Combating terrorism in all its forms was another priority, he added. Wang’s visit is the first by a Chinese minister since Modi and Xi’s meeting in Kazan, Jaishankar observed. “It is our expectation that our discussions would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China, one that serves both our interests and addresses our concerns,” he said, wishing China a successful SCO Summit that it is hosting.