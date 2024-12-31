Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death sentence in Yemen: All we know

Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi has approved the death sentence of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala who was convicted for murdering a Yemeni national in 2017. The Indian government has stepped in, extending all possible help to the nurse.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Ms. Priya is exploring relevant options. The government is extending all possible help in the matter."

Priya's death sentence was approved by the Yemeni President on Monday, December 30, and her execution is scheduled to take place within a month.

What is the case against Nimisha Priya?

According to reports in Yemeni media, Priya, a native of Kollengode in Palakkad who was married and had a child, moved to Yemen in 2011. There, she met Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi, who helped her set up a clinic in the capital city of Sana’a. Under Yemeni law, foreigners can start businesses but must have local associates.

Priya alleged that Mahdi had been harassing her for money and seized her passport. She also alleged that he forged her documents and claimed to be her husband while subjecting her to physical and emotional abuse.

In 2017, Priya was found guilty of murdering Mahdi, which she claimed was an act of self-defence. According to a report in Manorama, the nurse killed Mahdi with the help of another person and chopped his body into pieces before dumping it into the water tank in her house. She was arrested while attempting to flee Yemen and was convicted in 2018.

Also Read

Efforts to save Nimisha Priya

Priya’s family and advocacy groups have been working to save her life. Her mother, Prema Kumari, has been in Sana’a to negotiate with Mahdi’s family and tribal leaders to secure forgiveness in exchange for "blood money."

Under Islamic law, the death penalty could only be annulled if the victim’s family agrees to pardon the culprit, often in exchange for blood money.

However, the negotiations hit a roadblock in September this year as Abdullah Ameer, the Indian Embassy appointed lawyer, raised a pre-negotiation fee of $20,000, which he later doubled to $40,000. Part of the crowdfunds raised by Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council were used to settle the first installment of $20,000. However, disagreements over fund transparency raised further complications.

With time running out, the fate of Priya would depend on negotiating her forgiveness. The MEA is supporting her family by addressing legal and logistic obstacles. Meanwhile, pressure groups call for more openness and international pressure to save her life.