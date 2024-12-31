Indian govt closely monitoring backlash against H-1B visa holders in US

The Indian government is actively monitoring the challenges faced by Indian H-1B visa holders amid a surge in backlash and profiling of IT and management professionals by far-right groups in the United States. The ministries of external affairs, commerce, and IT have initiated collaborative measures to safeguard the interests of Indian workers legally employed in the US, The Times of India reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Ensuring fair treatment for Indian workers

Amid rising tensions in the US, government sources emphasised the priority of preventing any "unpleasant issue" for Indian workers. “We don’t want a situation where legal Indian professionals face undue hardships,” an official told The Times of India. The IT ministry, in coordination with Nasscom and leading software firms, is gathering ground-level feedback to address concerns effectively.

Highlighting India's global competitive edge, officials stressed the importance of maintaining a mutually beneficial framework and that American policy did not "interfere" with established legal frameworks..

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely tracking potential changes in American visa policies, particularly those affecting IT, tech, and management professionals. This includes updates from the Indian mission in the US to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

The establishment of global capability centres (GCCs) by multinational corporations in India underscores the demand for skilled Indian professionals.

What is the H-1B controversy in the US?

US President-elect Donald Trump's election campaign centred around strong anti-immigration policies as part of his broader plan to "Make America Great Again" (Maga). The proposal to build a border wall between the US and Mexico was a part of this agenda in Trump's first term as US President. To restrict immigration, the Trump administration has proposed several initiatives including limiting family-based immigration, reducing caps on refugee admissions and asylum seekers, as well as imposing stricter criteria for work visas, including H-1B.

The debate around H-1B visas intensified recently following the appointment of Chennai-born Sriram Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on artificial intelligence (AI). Far-right activists accused H-1B visa holders of taking jobs from Americans, sparking debates on the “America First” agenda.

Trump, Musk defend H-1B programme

Despite his strong anti-immigration stance, Trump defended the H-1B programme, telling the New York Post, “I’ve always liked the visas... It’s a great programme.”

His comments were echoed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who also defended the necessity of the H-1B system but called for reforms to address perceived inefficiencies.

Elon Musk, who immigrated to the US on an H-1B visa, proposed overhauling the programme by significantly raising the minimum salary for visa holders and introducing an annual maintenance. Musk, on his social media platform X, suggested these changes would ensure prioritisation of domestic workers while maintaining the programme's value for attracting global talent.

Indians account for majority H-1B visa holders

The H-1B visa programme is a cornerstone for US technology firms, allowing them to hire skilled workers in specialised fields. As previously reported by Business Standard, in 2023, Indian nationals accounted for 72.3 per cent of all H-1B visas issued, highlighting the scheme’s significance to South Asian professionals.